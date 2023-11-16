Between the Links: Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall crowned at UFC 295, Jon Jones, Bellator’s last dance?

UFC 295 delivered an exciting event at Madison Square Garden, and when the dust settled in the World’s Most Famous Arena, Alex Pereira entered the two-division champion club, while Tom Aspinall stated his case to be MMA’s best heavyweight when he ran over Sergei Pavlovich in just over a minute. Where does Pereira go from here? And could we get a fight between Aspinall and Jon Jones?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel recaps UFC 295, discusses what could be next for Pereira in his first title defense at 205, if the Israel Adesanya trilogy fight could happen, and Jamahal Hill feeling disrespected ahead of a potential matchup between the former champ and Pereira. Additionally, topics include Aspinall’s interim title win, if he could have enough juice to change the UFC’s plans away from a fight between Jones and Stipe Miocic, other standouts from UFC 295, Saturday’s UFC Vegas 82 headlined by Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig, Bellator 301 being a great card on paper — but possibly the final one for the promotion — and more.

Host Mike Heck will moderate the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and recent Gamebred Bareknuckle winner Randy Costa.

