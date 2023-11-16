Andre Ward hoped Nate Diaz ‘would let his hands go more’ in Jake Paul loss

Andre Ward has trained with Nate Diaz many times over the years, and believed the former UFC fighter would have a great chance against Jake Paul when they met in their boxing match in August.

That wasn’t the case, however, as Paul earned a unanimous decision victory over Diaz in Dallas. Ward, a former multi-division boxing champ, believed Diaz fought valiantly, but in the end, he was hoping the Stockton native would’ve thrown more punches.

“I thought he did OK,” Ward said on The MMA Hour. “I would’ve liked to have seen him let his hands go more. I think that’s his strength.Nate is not a defensive fighter. His offense is his defense, he overwhelms you with awkward volume and that was the proper game plan for a guy like Jake Paul. You give time to think he’s gonna set up the right hand, if he has nothing else, he’s got a gifted right hand, he’s got a natural right hand that has a mind of its own.

“I would’ve liked to have seen Nate just be more offensive. That’s him when his engine is revving and he’s letting shots go.”

Diaz did survive a knockdown in the fight with the toughness and durability that has helped make him a global star in the combat sports world. Because of the star power of Diaz and Paul, the event was a sellout at the American Airlines Center.

The fight was competitive, and was fun throughout the eight rounds, but it was Paul who emerged victorious in the bout.

“People get caught up in how they look with Nate, I don’t worry about that,” Ward explained. “My thing is, just shoot the shot. Just let it go and then he’ll be off balance and then he’ll punch himself back on balance. He just wasn’t as offensive as I would have liked him to see, but tough as nails as always. I thought it was a great show.”