Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2 set for UFC Fight Night event on Jan. 13

The high-stakes rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker is already set.

Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 is expected to take place at the UFC Fight Night event on January 13, Walker’s coach John Kavanagh revealed Monday on The MMA Hour. UFC later announced the matchup as official.

John Kavanagh says the rematch between Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev will take place on Jan. 13 #TheMMAHour



▶️ https://t.co/MBxDmL8tMT pic.twitter.com/Oc6r8zyxXx — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) November 13, 2023

With Alex Pereira having captured the vacant UFC light heavyweight title this past Saturday at UFC 295 and former champ Jamahal Hill still recovering from an Achilles injury, there is a good chance Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 decides the division’s next No. 1 contender.

The January 13 event will take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Ankalaev and Walker previously met in October at UFC 294. The bout ended in a chaotic no-contest after Ankalaev nailed Walker with an illegal knee to the head midway through the first round and the cageside doctor controversially ruled Walker unable to continue.

Ankalaev (17-1-1, 1 NC) is MMA Fighting’s No. 4 ranked light heavyweight in the world. He is unbeaten over his past 11 octagon appearances, including wins over Anthony Smith, Volkan Oezdemir, and Thiago Santos. He fought to a split draw with Jan Blachowicz in a shot at the vacant UFC light heavyweight title in December 2022 prior to his recent bout with Walker.

Walker (21-7, 1 NC) is MMA Fighting’s No. 8 ranked light heavyweight in the world. He bounced back from a rough 1-4 stretch to win three straight bouts over Ion Cutelaba, Paul Craig, and Smith before his saga with Ankalaev kicked off.