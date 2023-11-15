Jake Paul doesn’t believe Logan Paul’s boxing retirement: ‘He’s just got so much fight in him’

Jake Paul doesn’t think his brother Logan is actually done with fighting.

Earlier this week, Logan Paul announced that he was likely done with his short-lived boxing career, saying that he intends to focus his time on professional wrestling moving forward. But despite what his brother said, Jake Paul remains skeptical this will be the last fans see of him inside the squared circle.

“I don’t believe that,” Paul said Wednesday on The MMA Hour. “I don’t know when he’ll fight, but he’s just got so much fight in him. He’s going into his athletic prime. I think he’s going to fight again, for sure.”

Logan Paul’s announcement came one month after he defeated Dillon Danis in their bizarre matchup at Misfits’ PRIME Card, where Paul won by disqualification after Danis attempted to submit him in the final round. If that was the final fight of his boxing career, it was decidedly less ambitious than his brother’s, as the elder Paul only competed four times, facing his now business partner KSI in both an amateur and professional contest (drawing once and losing once) and then participating in a non-scored exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

But despite those four high-profile matchups, one of the key drivers in Paul’s exodus from boxing appears to be money. While announcing his retirement, Logan Paul told Fox Business, that he was retiring because, “There’s no money in boxing. Every company is going broke.”

One possible option to solve to that problem would be a much talked about matchup with his brother, Jake. After the two got into a heated argument on Logan’s podcast about their accomplishments in boxing, many believed the two might eventually face off in the ring. Given their popularity and the storyline involved, that matchup would undoubtedly draw major interest, if that was what it took to draw Logan back to the ring. However, both Paul brothers have already shot down the idea, and Jake says that really, the entire situation was overblown to begin with.

“I think that stuff happens in families, and happens especially between brothers who are in the same industry, two years apart,” Jake Paul said. “That’s normal, but it didn’t need to be handled publicly. But hey, you know what? At the end of the day, we’re humans. We’ve made so many mistakes and navigating this world isn’t easy. We’re just doing the best we can, and at the end of the day, just figuring out as we go.”

While Logan Paul’s boxing career has been odd, his foray into professional wrestling has been much more successful. Paul is currently signed to the WWE, where his matches are generally well-received by the industry. Earlier this month, he won the WWE United States Championship at the company’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.