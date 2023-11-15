No Bets Barred: Finding value at the lackluster UFC Vegas 82, plus the final Bellator event ever?

The No Bets Barred boys are back this week with a full breakdown of UFC Vegas 82 and plenty of Bellator discussion as on Friday, Bellator 301 takes place in what may end up being the final event in promotional history.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick things off with a small recap of UFC 295 before diving into the double header this weekend. Topics discussed include Paul Craig’s chances at pulling off the upset over Brendan Allen, Chase Hooper being such a big betting favorite, the shocking lack of quality betting opportunities on the UFC card, and the wisdom of putting together one final Bellator favorite parlay that is sure to get busted.

Tune in for episode 69 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.