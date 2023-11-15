 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Conor McGregor comments on UFC 300, return date delay, ‘unfinished’ Dustin Poirier feud

By Alexander K. Lee
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor still expects to make an impact in 2024.

A return date for the former two-division champion remains up in the air, with McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh saying on The MMA Hour that it is doubtful McGregor will be back in action before summer. There was much speculation that with McGregor recently resuming drug testing he might make it back in time for UFC 300, which is expected to take place sometime in April.

McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in a loss to rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, and based on the date of his first test since returning to the USADA pool, he should be eligible to compete by April 8.

On Wednesday, McGregor hinted at a possible date for his next fight while answering questions on Twitter.

Asked if he is in or out of UFC 300, McGregor emphatically replied, “In!” He also commented on his inactivity, noting that he is “confident” a fight booking will be set at some point.

The leading candidate for McGregor’s comeback fight is longtime rival and The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposing coach Michael Chandler. Chandler has sat out all of 2023 waiting for McGregor, a star who has guaranteed massive paydays for his opponents in the past.

McGregor could not say for sure whether he still plans to fight Chandler, but did mention that he considers him “a good guy.”

McGregor was much more emphatic when asked about the possibility of fighting Poirier again. The two first met as featherweights at UFC 178, where McGregor defeated Poirier via first-round TKO, but Poirier has since won both rematches at welterweight, including the fateful trilogy bout that ended with McGregor breaking his leg.

“The Notorious” considers the rivalry to be “unfinished.”

See more of McGregor’s commentary below, including a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov, whether he expects Dillon Danis to make it to the UFC, and more.

