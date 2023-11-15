Conor McGregor comments on UFC 300, return date delay, ‘unfinished’ Dustin Poirier feud

Conor McGregor still expects to make an impact in 2024.

A return date for the former two-division champion remains up in the air, with McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh saying on The MMA Hour that it is doubtful McGregor will be back in action before summer. There was much speculation that with McGregor recently resuming drug testing he might make it back in time for UFC 300, which is expected to take place sometime in April.

McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in a loss to rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, and based on the date of his first test since returning to the USADA pool, he should be eligible to compete by April 8.

On Wednesday, McGregor hinted at a possible date for his next fight while answering questions on Twitter.

Asked if he is in or out of UFC 300, McGregor emphatically replied, “In!” He also commented on his inactivity, noting that he is “confident” a fight booking will be set at some point.

I am confident we get the set date. There is no one holding no one back. A lot goes on behind the scenes but all involved are working hard to make it happen https://t.co/TC9SOrVI1I — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2023

The leading candidate for McGregor’s comeback fight is longtime rival and The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposing coach Michael Chandler. Chandler has sat out all of 2023 waiting for McGregor, a star who has guaranteed massive paydays for his opponents in the past.

McGregor could not say for sure whether he still plans to fight Chandler, but did mention that he considers him “a good guy.”

Yes, I think he is a good guy. Albeit I won’t get over connected to that like past. Emotionless. A working man with a job in front of him. A handy job hahaha https://t.co/rynmvGl0KE — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2023

McGregor was much more emphatic when asked about the possibility of fighting Poirier again. The two first met as featherweights at UFC 178, where McGregor defeated Poirier via first-round TKO, but Poirier has since won both rematches at welterweight, including the fateful trilogy bout that ended with McGregor breaking his leg.

“The Notorious” considers the rivalry to be “unfinished.”

See more of McGregor’s commentary below, including a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov, whether he expects Dillon Danis to make it to the UFC, and more.

Khabib. He is fighting’s biggest chicken. https://t.co/7Mq0isFYEZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2023

Id love to see it! I hope he dials in and stays the course! I know he will! https://t.co/9nAiovucei — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2023

For sure! I train my children in Martial Arts everyday! I had an amazing time on the @UltimateFighter also. Coaching means more involvement and more immersion in the sport, which for me, is the best thing ever! https://t.co/E20nDqViam — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2023

I was on fire that night for sure! Cowboy is and always was a solid multiple record holding ufc fighter. Went toe to toe over the full distance with the current ufc 170 world champion. I take note of. I fancy anyone on the roster on my day. Any one of them. All weight. https://t.co/QO4IezlsDp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2023

I am 2-0 in Boston at the Garden! Hard to beat the Boston Strong! I would LOVE to go again there for sure! https://t.co/XgaFkbJnmy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2023