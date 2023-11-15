Rankings Show: Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, the trial of the century! Plus, Alex Pereira burns it all down again

Court is officially in session!

Mike Heck and Jed Meshew (plus a special guest) join co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee this week for the most important trial in MMA history. With UFC 295 in the rear-view mirror, the gang hits the witness stand to settle once and for all whether Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall is the No. 1 heavyweight in the world. Then, the boys discuss how Alex Pereira has broken MMA (and Jed’s brain), play another rollicking round of “What The F*** Are We Supposed To Do Next?” with the two heaviest and most confusing divisions in the sport, and much more.

Listen to the latest episode of the MMA Fighting Rankings Show below and don’t forget to subscribe to the MMA Fighting feed on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and all your other favorite podcast platforms for the latest episodes from the team.