The MMA Hour with Jake Paul, Benoit Saint-Denis in studio, Mayra Bueno Silva, Andre Ward, Steve Erceg, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.
1 p.m. ET: I answer all your questions in the latest edition of On the Nose.
1:40 p.m. Steve Erceg reflects on his UFC 295 win and sudden rise up the flyweight ranks.
2 p.m.: Andre Ward returns to discuss the latest news in the boxing world.
2:30 p.m.: Benoit Saint-Denis joins us in-studio following his sensational win at UFC 295.
3:30 p.m.: Jake Paul previews his Dec. 15 boxing match against Andre August.
4 p.m.: Mayra Bueno Silva previews her vacant title bout against Raquel Pennington at UFC 296.
