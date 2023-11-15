Morning Report: Jamahal Hill promises ‘standing knockout’ of Alex Pereira in eventual title fight

Jamahal Hill has full confidence that he’ll be a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion.

UFC 295, in theory, could have been the first title defense attempt for Michigan’s Hill. Unfortunately for “Sweet Dreams,” he suffered a ruptured achilles tendon earlier in the year, which has left him sidelined since capturing gold over Glover Teixeira by unanimous decision at UFC 283 in January.

As a result, the UFC 295 main event featured a vacant 205-pound title tilt between the former champion Jiri Prochazka and one-time middleweight king Alex Pereira. Brazil’s “Poatan” came out victorious by second-round TKO, giving him the record for fastest fighter to achieve dual-division champion status at just seven fights into his UFC run. Despite Hill putting together his own impressive run since earning a contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, he’s been constantly counted out and early odds have him as the underdog for an eventual Pereira showdown. As per usual, the 32-year-old is ready to shut up his doubters once again.

“Mark my words when I say this,” Hill said on his YouTube channel. “I do not plan on taking him down, I do not plan on wrestling him. I plan on going in there and where y’all think he’s just this otherworldy guy because he did kickboxing and I didn’t do kickboxing — this is a completely different sport. I been doing MMA for years. I been bred in MMA. And whenever I do fight him, standing, I will knock him out, and when I do, I’m going to rub it in every single one of y’all’s face.

“I won’t rub it in Alex’s face, Alex is a friend, but every single one of y’all that has talked, and disrespected. Regardless of anything, I’m better at my job, I am certified one of the top 15 in the world in my job in my weight class. As far as my credentials and in my lane, I’m one of the top one or two in the world. I’m truly the best. That’s why I say I’m the king.”

Hill has been nearly perfect as a martial artist, winning all but two of his 14 pro bouts. The first pitfall against Klidson Abreu in his sophomore UFC appearance was initially a first-round TKO before overturned to a no-contest when Hill tested positive for marijuana. His lone loss came against Paul Craig in June 2021 when caught in a triangle on the ground and had his arm mangled before TKO’d from the position. Since then, he’s won four straight with three knockouts.

Pereira made a surprise callout after his victory this past Saturday, targeting his old rival Israel Adesanya. “The Last Stylebender” dethroned Pereira in their MMA rematch earlier this year by second-round knockout, which ultimately led him to the light heavyweight division and a title shot-earning split decision win over Jan Blachowicz. While Pereira tried to reignite the rivalry, Adesanya remain consistent in saying he’s moved on, according to Hill.

“For anybody worried about ‘Izzy’ and all this and all that, he might jump the line, ‘Izzy’ already messaged me,” Hill said. “He messaged me the same night that it happened and he told me, ‘He’s all yours.’ Yeah, all mine. Alex is nobody’s. It’s right here, bro. There is nobody else. It’s just me. There is no other, interference is nothing. I’m the only thing that you have to worry about ... or don’t worry about.

“Understand when I come through, you gonna feel me.”

TOP STORIES

Assessment. Matt Brown offers Mackenzie Dern advice after ‘f****** terrible’ performance against Jessica Andrade at UFC 295

Next. Dustin Poirier discusses timeline for octagon return, says fighting at UFC 300 is ‘enticing’

Failures. UFC bantamweight Miles Johns suspended, Contender Series fighter tests positive for cocaine

Wild. Loopy Godinez reacts to controversial judge’s scorecard at UFC 295: ‘Maybe he went to the bathroom’

Shake-Up. MMA Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Is Alex Pereira a top-5 fighter after second UFC title win?

Bye. Dana White told major UFC sponsor ‘go f*** yourself’ after they demanded he remove post about Donald Trump

Fantasy. Francis Ngannou says UFC deserves blame for not making Jon Jones fight happen: ‘We both were asking for it’

Future. Elizeu Zaleski completes UFC deal, open to re-signing: ‘UFC has great plans for me’

VIDEO STEW

Sound & Pound with Sean Strickland’s manager Lance Spaude.

UFC Connected: JSP.

Free fight.

Fight Camp Confidential 1.

Powerhouse Playback: Mizuki vs. Schuckman

The War Room: Allen vs. Craig.

A Craig Jones vlog.

LISTEN UP

Heck of a Morning. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses if we ever get Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. Plus, UFC 295 fallout.

MORNING MUSIC

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Future...?

Huh.

Big yikes.

The host thought that Chito Vera was Patricio Pitbull pic.twitter.com/E3tNHwdLno — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) November 14, 2023

Boys.

Jiri.

Lets start again //\\ BJP

See you soon ⚡️⛰⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jSAf1ybb6v — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 14, 2023

LOL.

Signing in.

Heights win this round.

I'm afraid of heights, so putting up my Christmas tree is an extreme sport. pic.twitter.com/KAcyXgmXRz — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) November 15, 2023

Hangman.

Somebody gotta be the baddest.



Dec 2nd, 5 rounds, BMF eliminator. pic.twitter.com/jdvuI0k9va — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 15, 2023

Randomness.

Nah she really hit a real life bicycle kick tho pic.twitter.com/YTCsy3s36P — Sabretooth Jankins da Third (@TripleBeees) November 14, 2023

why did draymond do this LMFAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/PgcTNeEOUB — juju (@ayeejuju) November 15, 2023

To the top.

The life you have always dreamed of is waiting for you on the other side of your comfort zone.

-

Walk On.

-

See you at the top! pic.twitter.com/iBln9zQhhp — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) November 14, 2023

With jeans on.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Myktybek Orolbai Uulu (11-1-1) vs. Uroš Medić (9-1); UFC Vegas 82, Nov. 18

Aliaskhab Khizriev (14-0) vs. Makhmud Muradov (26-8); UFC Fight Night, Feb. 3

Themba Gorimbo (11-4) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (10-4); UFC Fight Night, Feb. 3

FINAL THOUGHTS

Love or hate Hill, he’s a determined dude who always puts on a show. He should rightfully be the underdog against Pereira but that matchup will be better than most probably expect.

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Who wins this weekend? Yaroslav Amosov and Sergio Pettis

Yaroslav Amosov and Patchy Mix

Jason Jackson and Sergio Pettis

Jason Jackson and Patchy Mix vote view results 46% Yaroslav Amosov and Sergio Pettis (13 votes)

35% Yaroslav Amosov and Patchy Mix (10 votes)

10% Jason Jackson and Sergio Pettis (3 votes)

7% Jason Jackson and Patchy Mix (2 votes) 28 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who wins this weekend? Brendan Allen

Paul Craig vote view results 47% Brendan Allen (18 votes)

52% Paul Craig (20 votes) 38 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.