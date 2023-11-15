Morning Report: Jamahal Hill promises ‘standing knockout’ of Alex Pereira in eventual title fight

Jamahal Hill has full confidence that he’ll be a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion.
UFC 295, in theory, could have been the first title defense attempt for Michigan’s Hill. Unfortunately for “Sweet Dreams,” he suffered a ruptured achilles tendon earlier in the year, which has left him sidelined since capturing gold over Glover Teixeira by unanimous decision at UFC 283 in January.
As a result, the UFC 295 main event featured a vacant 205-pound title tilt between the former champion Jiri Prochazka and one-time middleweight king Alex Pereira. Brazil’s “Poatan” came out victorious by second-round TKO, giving him the record for fastest fighter to achieve dual-division champion status at just seven fights into his UFC run. Despite Hill putting together his own impressive run since earning a contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, he’s been constantly counted out and early odds have him as the underdog for an eventual Pereira showdown. As per usual, the 32-year-old is ready to shut up his doubters once again.
“Mark my words when I say this,” Hill said on his YouTube channel. “I do not plan on taking him down, I do not plan on wrestling him. I plan on going in there and where y’all think he’s just this otherworldy guy because he did kickboxing and I didn’t do kickboxing — this is a completely different sport. I been doing MMA for years. I been bred in MMA. And whenever I do fight him, standing, I will knock him out, and when I do, I’m going to rub it in every single one of y’all’s face.
“I won’t rub it in Alex’s face, Alex is a friend, but every single one of y’all that has talked, and disrespected. Regardless of anything, I’m better at my job, I am certified one of the top 15 in the world in my job in my weight class. As far as my credentials and in my lane, I’m one of the top one or two in the world. I’m truly the best. That’s why I say I’m the king.”
Hill has been nearly perfect as a martial artist, winning all but two of his 14 pro bouts. The first pitfall against Klidson Abreu in his sophomore UFC appearance was initially a first-round TKO before overturned to a no-contest when Hill tested positive for marijuana. His lone loss came against Paul Craig in June 2021 when caught in a triangle on the ground and had his arm mangled before TKO’d from the position. Since then, he’s won four straight with three knockouts.
Pereira made a surprise callout after his victory this past Saturday, targeting his old rival Israel Adesanya. “The Last Stylebender” dethroned Pereira in their MMA rematch earlier this year by second-round knockout, which ultimately led him to the light heavyweight division and a title shot-earning split decision win over Jan Blachowicz. While Pereira tried to reignite the rivalry, Adesanya remain consistent in saying he’s moved on, according to Hill.
“For anybody worried about ‘Izzy’ and all this and all that, he might jump the line, ‘Izzy’ already messaged me,” Hill said. “He messaged me the same night that it happened and he told me, ‘He’s all yours.’ Yeah, all mine. Alex is nobody’s. It’s right here, bro. There is nobody else. It’s just me. There is no other, interference is nothing. I’m the only thing that you have to worry about ... or don’t worry about.
“Understand when I come through, you gonna feel me.”
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Myktybek Orolbai Uulu (11-1-1) vs. Uroš Medić (9-1); UFC Vegas 82, Nov. 18
Aliaskhab Khizriev (14-0) vs. Makhmud Muradov (26-8); UFC Fight Night, Feb. 3
Themba Gorimbo (11-4) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (10-4); UFC Fight Night, Feb. 3
FINAL THOUGHTS
Love or hate Hill, he’s a determined dude who always puts on a show. He should rightfully be the underdog against Pereira but that matchup will be better than most probably expect.
Thanks for reading!
