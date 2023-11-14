Report: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk set for Feb. 17 in Riyadh

Francis Ngannou may not have beaten Tyson Fury, but he did delay him.

Per a report from ESPN on Tuesday, Fury will unify the boxing heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk on February 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In October, Fury faced Ngannou in a 10-round boxing match that was largely seen to be a tune-up fight for Fury before his then-planned heavyweight boxing title unification bout against Usyk on December 23. Instead of a warm up, Fury got all he could handle for 10 rounds, and was even dropped by Ngannou, before eking out a split decision victory.

The harder-than-expected bout led Fury to postpone the Usyk matchup to 2024, and now it appears we finally have a new date.

Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, will put his title on the line Usyk and his WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring titles. The winner will be the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

Ngannou, meanwhile, is still keeping his options open for what comes next in his career, but has said that a rematch with Fury, perhaps for the heavyweight boxing titles, is what he wants most.