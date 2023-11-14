Heck of a Morning: Will we ever get Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall? Plus, UFC 295 fallout

While the idea of a Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic had little buzz ahead of their scheduled matchup at UFC 295 before Jones was forced to withdraw due to injury, whatever buzz was there seems to be fully gone after Tom Aspinall’s 69 second destruction of Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim heavyweight title on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

The MMA world now wants to see Jones vs. Aspinall, but will we ever get it?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Aspinall’s performance, talks the likelihood of a Jones vs. Aspinall fight ever happening, and what Aspinall could likely do next. Additionally, listener questions include Alex Pereira’s historic win at UFC 295 in the main event, his callout of Israel Adesanya, where Jamahal Hill fits in the light heavyweight title picture for the UFC, Leon Edwards aiming towards a middleweight title shot if he defeats Colby Covington at UFC 296, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

