Morning Report: Paddy Pimblett calls Tony Ferguson a ‘lose-lose’ fight at UFC 296

Paddy Pimblett doesn’t see a Tony Ferguson win at UFC 296 doing as much for him as one might think.
It will have been over one full year since Pimblett last fought come UFC 296 on December 16 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The quick-rising UFC lightweight superstar out of Liverpool, England made his most recent octagon appearance at UFC 282 in his first PPV co-main event slot opposite Jared Gordon. Ultimately, Pimblett walked away with a unanimous decision win to extend his six-fight winning streak (four in UFC, 20-3 record) but it came at the cost of a foot injury that required surgery.
Now set to return, the 28-year-old Pimblett awaits his most notable name opponent yet in the one-time interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. In converse to “The Baddy,” Ferguson has lost six straight and is 11 years of age over Pimblett. With the battle of the streaks firmly in mind, Pimblett feels this fight will be nothing more than another win on his resume.
“This fight is a lose-lose for me, Tony Ferguson,” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. “I don’t care what anyone says. It’s a lose-lose. He’s on a six-fight losing streak. If I win — when I win, I’m just going to be like, ‘Aw, it’s Tony Ferguson. He’s finished. He’s this. He’s that.’ If I lose, I don’t think it’s going to happen, but if I lose, everyone’s going to be like, ‘You just lost to a finished Tony Ferguson.’ So it’s a lose-lose for me, but as I told you all in the past, I will never turn down a fight. Any fight that’s ever been offered to me by the UFC I’ve signed on the dotted line, and that’s what’s happened here.”
Ferguson has fought once during Pimblett’s absence and despite his best efforts against Bobby Green, he succumbed to a third-round arm-triangle choke and more and more voices throughout the community implore “El Cucuy” to hang up the gloves.
Before Ferguson fought Green and Pimblett fought Gordon, the two were being mentioned as a possible match-up. At the time, Pimblett was adamant about awaiting a new contract before facing any Top 15 ranked opponents of big names like Ferguson. Now that things have materialized, he’s still appreciative of the opportunity even though he doesn’t envision a big career payoff.
“The name Tony Ferguson got thrown at me. I signed on the dotted line,” Pimblett said. “Now I’m fighting a legend, a future Hall of Famer, so that’s the way I’m looking at it. I’m fighting a legend of the sport who I grew up watching. It’s going to be an absolute pleasure to share the cage with such a legend.”
TOP STORIES
Struggle. UFC champ Tom Aspinall almost pulled out of title-winning fight at UFC 295
Patience. John Kavanagh: Conor McGregor’s return delayed again, UFC no longer targeting April
Aftermath. Monday Mailbag: Alex Pereira makes history at UFC 295 and Tom Aspinall makes his case to Jon Jones
Placements. Rankings Shakeup: Is Tom Aspinall MMA’s No. 1 heavyweight? Plus Alex Pereira rattles the rankings... again
Goals. Leon Edwards eyes Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis winner after UFC 296
Cancelation. Cesar Almeida out of UFC Vegas 82 fight with Christian Leroy Duncan
Odds. Jon Jones opens as slight favorite in potential Tom Aspinall matchup
Titlist. Alex Pereira on becoming two-division UFC champ: ‘It means a lot to me to conquer this’
VIDEO STEW
The MMA Hour.
UFC Vegas 82 promo.
UFC 296 Trailer.
Free fight.
Fukuda vs. Matsuda Deep Jewels strawweight title preview.
Powerhouse Playback: Anderson vs. Alba.
Pereira BTS.
MORNING MUSIC
SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE
Praise with a shot.
What a stud. A lesser man would take 3 years to heal from an injury. @AaronRodgers12 - This is what it looks like when you really want to return to competition… #wherethefookisthatguy pic.twitter.com/mrIwL6FDJF— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) November 13, 2023
Perfect.
Damn, the new poster for this weekend looks sick pic.twitter.com/RSKh7o4HI2— Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) November 13, 2023
Only Tommy.
"you can't fight the scariest guy on the roster on two weeks notice with a sore back for the interim title and win"— Hektic_One (@hektic_one) November 13, 2023
tom aspinall: pic.twitter.com/Ihz1mDr0iZ
Origins.
@BulletValentina started in MMA at a very young age— EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) November 13, 2023
This is her story #UFC5 pic.twitter.com/WTE48plV1r
Laundry.
Love laundry day pic.twitter.com/lQi21ScBpK— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) November 14, 2023
Shootout.
Best MMA Shooter championship is Next— Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) November 14, 2023
@SStricklandMMA don’t cry when you lose
Heads up @ninamdrama @RedCorner_MMA once my hand is healed and ready
@danawhite we will need a belt for the #champion pic.twitter.com/wzV86lxNvP
Respect.
Thank you brother— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 13, 2023
Respect
Prediction.
November 14, 2023
Cat-jitsu.
When in Vegas.
Nailed it.
1 year later, she's the #2 ranked W FlyW https://t.co/03NVqWH5w5— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 14, 2023
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1, 1 NC) vs. Johnny Walker (21-7, 1 NC); UFC Vegas 83, Jan. 13
Viviane Araújo (12-5) vs. Natália Silva (16-5-1); UFC Fight Night, Feb. 3
FINAL THOUGHTS
I don’t fully agree with Pimblett’s assessment but I think he’s probably more right than wrong. They each provide each other with some interesting challenges at this stage in their careers.
Thanks for reading!
EXIT POLL
Poll
Is Tony Ferguson a ‘lose-lose’ fight for Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296?
-
0%
Yes
-
0%
No
If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...