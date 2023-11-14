Dustin Poirier discusses timeline for octagon return, says fighting at UFC 300 is ‘enticing’

Dustin Poirier hasn’t officially mapped out a timeline for when he’d like to return to the UFC’s octagon, but the former interim lightweight champion admits that if he could compete on the promotion’s next historic card, that would be of great interest to him.

When he does return, Poirier will look to bounce back from a second-round knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 291 in July for the “BMF” title. With 2024 fast approaching, and with that, UFC 300 — which would be targeted for April currently — being around the corner, “The Diamond” would love to take part in that event.

“My current mindset, I’d fight in six weeks, I’d fight in eight weeks if the fight made sense and I was excited about it,” Poirier told MMA Fighting while promoting the new Celcius Essentials line. “But other than that, I think a chance to fight on UFC 300 is a big deal.

“I’ve been in the UFC since UFC 125 and I missed 200. know I’m not gonna be around for 400, so it’s kind of a cool opportunity if it comes together, but I honestly have no clue of my my return date or time frame, but UFC 300 is enticing.”

With the lightweight division in a very interesting spot with Islam Makhachev as champion, Gaethje and Charles Oliveira vying for the next shot at the belt, and names like Beneil Dariush, Arman Tsarukyan, Bobby Green, and Dan Hooker booked for big fights at UFC Austin in December, Poirier finds himself in an interesting place in the sport’s most loaded weight class.

As far as where the 34-year-old fits in the lightweight puzzle, Poirier feels like not much has changed in that regard.

“I think I fit where I have for the last decade,” Poirier said. “I think I’ve been a top-10, top-five fighter, and my track record proves that for the last 10 years. Plus, I came into the UFC, my debut was against the number one contender at the time, so I’m never far away from the biggest fights possible and I train every day like it, and I go about my life like it. That’s just what it is.”

When Poirier does compete again, it will be for the 30th time for the UFC. With accolades such as winning interim gold, fighting for the undisputed title on two occasions, and holding two finishes of Conor McGregor, Poirier has accomplished a lot throughout his stellar career.

In 2024, the only prediction Poirier has about his fighting career as that he will bring excitement to the octagon as he always does.

“I’m not a guy who tries to call the future, but when I fight, when I do get back in there, it’s going be another crazy fight,” Poirier explained. “Something crazy is going happen, and I just want to to keep stacking up these wins, keep stacking up these longevity records.

“I’ve been in the UFC a long time now. And, and that’s it, man – continue the growth, remain a student, and we’ll see what the future holds.”