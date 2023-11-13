The MMA Hour with Tom Aspinall and John Kavanagh, Diego Lopes, Loopy Godinez in studio

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.
1 p.m. ET: Recapping the weekend with UFC 295 and more.
1:30 p.m.: SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh joins the show in studio.
2:30 p.m.: Diego Lopes joins us in studio to talk about his win over Pat Sabatini at UFC 295.
3 p.m.: Loopy Godinez joins us in studio to talk about her win over Tabatha Ricci at UFC 295.
3:30 p.m.: New UFC interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall reflects on his UFC 295 win over Sergei Pavlovich.
4 p.m.: Parlay boys return for best bets at UFC Vegas 82.
For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.
