The MMA Hour with Tom Aspinall and John Kavanagh, Diego Lopes, Loopy Godinez in studio

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping the weekend with UFC 295 and more.

1:30 p.m.: SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh joins the show in studio.

2:30 p.m.: Diego Lopes joins us in studio to talk about his win over Pat Sabatini at UFC 295.

3 p.m.: Loopy Godinez joins us in studio to talk about her win over Tabatha Ricci at UFC 295.

3:30 p.m.: New UFC interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall reflects on his UFC 295 win over Sergei Pavlovich.

4 p.m.: Parlay boys return for best bets at UFC Vegas 82.

