On To the Next One: What’s next for new champs Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall after UFC 295?

A new light heavyweight champion and interim heavyweight champion were crowned at the UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden in New York City. Alex Pereira capped off the wild night with a second-round knockout of Jiri Prochazka to capture the light heavyweight championship. What’s next for Pereira and Prochazka following the UFC 295 main event?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer those questions on a brand new live edition of On To the Next One. Additionally, future matchups will be discussed for new interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall after his stoppage victory, along with his opponent Sergei Pavlovich, Jessica Andrade after her finish of Mackenzie Dern, Benoit Saint Denis following his vicious knockout of Matt Frevola, fellow main card finisher Diego Lopes, and more following Saturday’s pay-per-view event.

Watch the UFC 295 edition of On To the Next One in the video above. Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.