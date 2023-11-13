Morning Report: ‘Pissed off’ Jan Blachowicz slams ‘slimy’ Alex Pereira for ‘pathetic’ Israel Adesanya callout

Jan Blachowicz was not pleased with Alex Pereira’s post-fight callout at UFC 295.

The UFC made its annual return to Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday night, and it was an eventful evening, particularly on the main card as all five fights ended by strikes in round two or sooner. To cap off the night, a highly-anticipated vacant light heavyweight title showdown between knockout artists and fan favorites Jiri Prochazka and the aforementioned Pereira unfolded for the raucous crowd.

Brazil’s former UFC middleweight champion Pereira moved up in weight earlier this year after dropping his strap to longtime rival Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 in April. Welcoming Pereira to 205 pounds in the octagon was a fellow former champion in Poland’s Blachowicz, who ultimately lost a split decision at UFC 291 in July. After dispatching of Prochazka by TKO with punches at UFC 295, Pereira joined the historic list of two-division UFC champions and proceeded to namedrop his rival Adesanya for a potential fifth overall combat sports encounter. Blachowicz was having none of it, however.

“@AlexPereiraUFC I know you’re a slimy one,” Blachowicz tweeted. “Calling out ‘Izzy.’ Great performance and all but STFU, we have unfinished business you and I. The judges won’t give you handouts next time. Pathetic.”

Blachowicz has a unique connection with the striking-based champions Pereira and Adesanya, having held off Adesanya by a unanimous decision in the former champion’s light heavyweight title bid in March 2021. The win for Blachowicz was his only defense as champion before losing the title to Pereira’s coach and mentor Glover Teixeira later that year.

Generally one of the more soft-spoken contenders in the weight class, Blachowicz later admitted to his outburst being out of character. Blachowicz, 40, hasn’t fought since his Pereira defeat but just booked a rematch with a returning Aleksandar Rakic for UFC 297 on January 20 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Rakic saw his strong winning streak come to an end against Blachowicz in May 2022 when he suffered a torn ACL mid-fight, resulting in a TKO win for the former title holder.

The champion before Pereira, Jamahal Hill, is expected to be first for Pereira’s light heavyweight title defense after fully healing from a ruptured achilles tendon. Either way, Blachowicz has his sights firmly set on “Poatan” after potentially getting through Rakic for a second time. Meanwhile, Adesanya is taking some time away from competition after suffering a unanimous decision title loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in September.

“I see I need to clarify,” Blachowicz said. “People see me that I’m a nice guy all the time. But sometimes I get pissed off, like everyone in life. I’m still super angry that they stole my W against Pereira. Now he calls out Adesanya again. Give it a rest already. We’ve been there 4 times!

“This is LHW and that split decision means we have unfinished business here. I’m just saying what I feel. Don’t blame me for it. Just letting you know this. This is all from me. I’m going back to the gym. Got a new opponent and a job to do.”

Nasty.

Crazy.

Just 1:41 of pure chaos between Randy Costa and Jason Knight ends with a vicious KO win for Costa. What are we watching. #GamebredBareknuckle pic.twitter.com/l8HW9kpjG7 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 11, 2023

Unexpected.

Interesting unpack here

That looks more like an offended kid, who got less money in his entire fighter career than female fighters do!

Good try, maybe UFC will see that and add some cash to your purse next time.

But for now naked is you are https://t.co/17IfqFmS06 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) November 11, 2023

Look like you was beaten by a girl in the gym and now you are offended to all women in the world

Poor baby boy !

Train harder to not lose to a girl https://t.co/Ok9OAzIVkl — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) November 11, 2023

I am glad you recognized your mistake !!! https://t.co/woO3NpEtm2 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) November 11, 2023

Nice.

Statement.

Champs.

Called it.

Impressive.

Photo.

On the rise.

3 fights 3 bonuses. ready for what's next pic.twitter.com/1rQvjJC76L — Diego Lopes (@Diegolopesmma) November 12, 2023

Jiri.

Pav.

Friends! Thank you all for your support! We will work on the mistakes and come back stronger.. #UFC pic.twitter.com/mebIn1UPcO — Sergei Pavlovich (@SPavlovich13) November 13, 2023

Countdown.

We are 7 weeks out until fight night! Let's goooo! @rizin_PR pic.twitter.com/zSicrneIce — Juan Archuleta (@jarchmma) November 13, 2023

The Stamp tour.

Stamp Adventures USA Seminar Tour - Day 1 Food Reviews pic.twitter.com/XBSJpY0ZfI — Stamp Fairtex (@stamp_fairtex) November 12, 2023

Rides.

Road map.

I was thinking here, I have a plan for the UFC strawweight division, some dreams why not be real!

1st new chapter:

Zhang vs Yan = Yan

Suarez vs Rodriguez = Rodriguez

Esparza vs Andrade = ‍♀️

2nd new chapter:

Yan vs Rodriguez (Rematch) =

And New... Marina Rodriguez — Marina Rodriguez (@wmmarz) November 12, 2023

War.

Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka (2023)



@ChrisUnger_ pic.twitter.com/0N6ARYjlNp — Fight Pics That Go Hard (@fightpicsgohard) November 12, 2023

Lol.

I can't like this guy anymore. https://t.co/osNpEt9ETD — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 12, 2023

Yum.

me being an inventive culinarian after drinking 15 beers: pic.twitter.com/YrfQp9Nnva — Hektic_One (@hektic_one) November 12, 2023

Jones.

God is good when I'm winning world championships, God is also good when I miss out on nights like last night sitting on the sideline injured. I'm just grateful for this life he's allowed me to live. Blinders on, thank you Jesus — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2023

Fighting back.

Chaos.

Dancin'.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Tsuyoshi Sudario (8-2) vs. Mikio Ueda (2-1); RIZIN 45, Dec. 31

Shinobu Ota (4-3) vs. Ryusei Ashizawa (0-0, 25-15-1 in KB); RIZIN 45, Dec. 31

Jan Blachowicz (29-10-1) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (14-3); UFC 297, Jan. 20

Dominick Reyes (12-4) vs. Carlos Ulberg (10-1); UFC 297, Jan. 20

Julija Stoliarenko (11-8-2) vs. Luana Carolina (9-4); UFC Fight Night, Feb. 3

