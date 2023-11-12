Jiri Prochazka shoots down UFC 295 stoppage controversy in first statement since loss

Jiri Prochazka knows that it was Alex Pereira’s day this time.

In the main event of UFC 295 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Prochazka fell short of regaining a vacant light heavyweight title after being put down via strikes from the power-punching Pereira in the second round. It was Prochazka’s first fight since vacating the title in November 2022 after suffering a shoulder injury.

Pereira’s win was not without controversy. The finish came shortly after Prochazka was badly rocked by a Pereira strike, but several fighters and fans online protested the timing referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage, which some felt was early. Post-fight, Prochazka did not question Goddard’s call and he repeated that sentiment in his first statement since Saturday night.

“Hello everyone, I just want to say to all of you thank you for your support,” Prochazka said via Instagram. “This is for me just motivation. Nothing else. Marc Goddard was right. Maybe two or three seconds and it would be a different way, but what happened happened. I accept that. Watch me now. I’ll be back stronger than ever. Thank you for the support.”

Prochazka saw a 13-fight win streak snapped, a run of success dating back to April 2016. Prior to his loss to Pereira, his UFC record stood at 3-0, including a thrilling fifth-round submission of Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 that earned him the light heavyweight title.