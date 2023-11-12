UFC 295 post-fight show: Reaction to Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall’s title-winning finishes

UFC 295 will go down as one of the wildest UFC events of 2023 with a main card full of finishes, including championship victories for Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall in the final two bouts.

Though the main event carried a bit of controversy, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Pereira’s historic light heavyweight championship knockout victory over Jiri Prochazka in the main event, whether or not referee Marc Goddard made the correct call in stopping the fight, Pereira’s callout of Israel Adesanya, and where Prochazka goes from here.

Additionally, they discuss Aspinall’s quick knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim heavyweight title in the co-main event, whom Aspinall could face next, finishes for Jessica Andrade, Benoit Saint Denis and Diego Lopes on the main card, and much more following a chaotic trip to Madison Square Garden.

Watch the UFC 295 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your pods.