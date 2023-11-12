Jared Gordon on going from shooting heroin under MSG to winning at UFC 295

NEW YORK CITY – UFC lightweight veteran Jared Gordon spoke to reporters after his knockout win over Mark O. Madsen at UFC 295, his journey from heroin addict to UFC fighter, the legacy of his controversial loss to Paddy Pimblett, Tony Ferguson’s training with David Goggin, and more.
