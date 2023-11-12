UFC 295 post-fight bonuses: 7 take home $50,000 paydays, including Alex Pereira

The UFC handed out extra bonuses for Saturday’s UFC 295, including a well-deserved one for the new light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.
Pereira took home an extra $50,000 bonus for his second-round stoppage of ex-champ Jiri Prochazka at Madison Square Garden in New York City, UFC CEO Dana White announced at the post-event press conference.
A total of five finishers earned “Performance of the Night” bonuses, and the prelim draw between Nazim Sadykhov and Viacheslav Borshchev captured “Fight of the Night,” giving the indecisive result a silver lining for the lightweights.
Here are the five remaining bonus winners:
- Main card opener Diego Lopes, who zapped Pat Sabatini with punches for a 90-second knockout.
- Breakout lightweight Benoit Saint Denis earned his third bonus by starching Matt Frevola just 91 seconds into their main card bout.
- Former strawweight champ Jessica Andrade, who handed Mackenzie Dern her first knockout loss with a blitz of punches at 3:15 of Round 2.
- Newly minted interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall earned his sixth performance bonus for his 69-second stoppage of Sergei Pavlovich.
- Pereira earned his fourth UFC performance bonus for his TKO of Prochazka at 4:08 of Round 2 in the main event.
