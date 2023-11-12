UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis card lineup announced

Sean Strickland arrives at a UFC pay-per-view as champion for the first time.

The reigning middleweight king goes for his maiden title defense when he faces Dricus Du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297, which takes place Jan. 20 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva battle for a vacant bantamweight championship.

During Saturday’s UFC 295 broadcast, more bouts were made official for the upcoming card: welterweight win record-holder Neil Magny faces streaking Canadian contender Mike Malott; former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz runs it back against Aleksandr Rakic after their previous meeting ended due to an unceremonious Rakic injury; and a clash of top featherweight contenders Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev.

Two-time light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes also looks to stop a career-worst slump when he fights the surging Carlos Ulberg. The only two-time Ultimate Fighter winner Brad Katona fights Garrett Armfield, Chris Curtis meets Marc-Andre Barriault in a middleweight bout, and featherweights Charles Jourdain and Sean Woodson face off.

See the updated UFC 297 card below (MMA Fighting Global Ranking position in parentheses).

Sean Strickland (1) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (3)

Raquel Pennington (3) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (1)

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott

Jan Blachowicz (7) vs. Aleksandr Rakic (8)

Arnold Allen (6) vs. Movsar Evloev (T9)

Dominick Reyes vs. Carlos Ulberg

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield

Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson