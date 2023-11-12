UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington main card announced

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington duel atop a lineup packed with welterweight contenders.
During Saturday’s UFC 295 broadcast, the lineup for the Dec. 16 UFC 296 main card was officially announced. In addition to Edwards defending his welterweight championship against Covington in the main event, the undercard features a pair of matchups featuring top-ranked 170-pound fighters as Shavkat Rakhmonov fights two-time title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, while Vicente Luque fights the undefeated Ian Machado Garry.
In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends his title for the first time when he takes on Brandon Royval.
Rounding out the main card is a lightweight bout between former interim champion Tony Ferguson and the popular Paddy Pimblett, who is yet to take a loss inside the octagon.
UFC 296 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
See the main card lineup below.
Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson
Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett
Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry
