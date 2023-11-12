‘BULL**** EARLY STOPPAGE’: Fighters react to Alex Pereira’s win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295

Alex Pereira’s storied career continued Saturday night with a second-round stoppage of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295, his second title win in four octagon bouts.

An unfortunate asterisk to the fight was the way the fight was stopped, at 4:08 of Round 2 when referee Marc Goddard stepped in to wave off the bout. Prochazka had just taken a pair of hard hooks and several elbows to his head from Pereira and was falling back when Goddard stepped in.

Prochazka did not protest the stoppage in his post-fight interview, admitting he was out when he took the shots from Pereira, who fought for just the second time at light heavyweight after capturing and losing the middleweight title.

Nonetheless, fighters sounded off on the referee’s decision and outcome of the fight. Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 295 main card on Saturday in New York City.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

BULLSHIT EARLY STOPPAGE!!! MARC GODDARD DOES IT AGAIN!!! WE ARE FIGHTERS, LET US FIGHT!!! #UFC295 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) November 12, 2023

That was way too early a stoppage !!! — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) November 12, 2023

Well damn. Great touch by Pereira....BUT...



That was an early stoppage. Bad call Dan.



Nice patience and positioning by Poatan.#UFC295Live #UFC295 — (@JoshLBarnett) November 12, 2023

In a fight like that, just let us die in there. That stoppage was wack af. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) November 12, 2023

Happy Alex won but that was definitely a early stoppage — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 12, 2023

I would have love to see 2 seconds more but from the instant replay seeing how Jiri collapsed I think it was the right call by Goddard!#UFC295 — Nicolas “Danish Dynamite” Dalby (@DalbyMMA) November 12, 2023

Mark is one of the absolute best. But you have to let the whole situation unfold. Especially in a fight of this magnitude. #UFC295 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 12, 2023

Jiri is a special dude. Most guys wouldn’t say what he just said. Respect warrior #UFC295 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2023

Thought that was an early stoppage gotta see what happens when they’re on the ground! #UFC295 But still congrats to POATAN — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 12, 2023

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall

Tom congratulations on the interim heavyweight championship belt! That was an awesome performance! — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 12, 2023

Did Aspinall just thank our ancestors for procreating to create us ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Funky (@Benaskren) November 12, 2023

Couple hairy moments and potential steps right into a heavy counter from Sergei, but in the end speed and an overhand over the top to the crown does the job.#UFC295Live #UFC295 — (@JoshLBarnett) November 12, 2023

I cry every time someone wins a belt #UFC295 — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) November 12, 2023

Tom that dude next heavy weight champ with out doubt dudes a freak — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 12, 2023

Holy moly what a KO! #UFC295 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 12, 2023

— Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) November 12, 2023

HeavyWeight fights are scary #UFC295 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) November 12, 2023

There’s power, there’s speed, and there’s good boxing. No one in the HW division is better than Tom at any of those, let alone possess all three. #UFC295 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 12, 2023

Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade

Andrade power ain’t fair #UFC295 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2023

Damn that was brutal. Dern too tough for her own good there. — Funky (@Benaskren) November 12, 2023

Great fight

Andrade looked super sharp, she’s back in the title picture #UFC295 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 12, 2023

Beautiful job @jessicammapro

I’m so happy for you ❤️ #UFC295 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 12, 2023

Jessica is one of the hardest hitters in that division. Job well done . #UFC295 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) November 12, 2023

Andrade is so good with her hands #UFC295 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 12, 2023

J. Andrade has huge power for 115lbs

#UFC295 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) November 12, 2023

Benoit Saint Denis def. Matt Frevola

Oh my god! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 12, 2023

WOW Saint Denis is a problem!! #ufc295 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 12, 2023

Diego Lopes def. Pat Sabatini

I think Diego Lopes has the worst haircut in the UFC — Funky (@Benaskren) November 12, 2023

Holy Lopes!!!!! What a beautiful finishing sequence #UFC295 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 12, 2023

What a finish by Lopez! Incredible!!!#UFC295 — Nicolas “Danish Dynamite” Dalby (@DalbyMMA) November 12, 2023