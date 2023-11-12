‘BULL**** EARLY STOPPAGE’: Fighters react to Alex Pereira’s win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295

Alex Pereira’s storied career continued Saturday night with a second-round stoppage of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295, his second title win in four octagon bouts.
An unfortunate asterisk to the fight was the way the fight was stopped, at 4:08 of Round 2 when referee Marc Goddard stepped in to wave off the bout. Prochazka had just taken a pair of hard hooks and several elbows to his head from Pereira and was falling back when Goddard stepped in.
Prochazka did not protest the stoppage in his post-fight interview, admitting he was out when he took the shots from Pereira, who fought for just the second time at light heavyweight after capturing and losing the middleweight title.
Nonetheless, fighters sounded off on the referee’s decision and outcome of the fight. Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 295 main card on Saturday in New York City.
Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira
BULLSHIT EARLY STOPPAGE!!! MARC GODDARD DOES IT AGAIN!!! WE ARE FIGHTERS, LET US FIGHT!!! #UFC295— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) November 12, 2023
That was way too early a stoppage !!!— Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) November 12, 2023
Well damn. Great touch by Pereira....BUT...— (@JoshLBarnett) November 12, 2023
That was an early stoppage. Bad call Dan.
Nice patience and positioning by Poatan.#UFC295Live #UFC295
In a fight like that, just let us die in there. That stoppage was wack af.— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) November 12, 2023
Happy Alex won but that was definitely a early stoppage— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 12, 2023
I would have love to see 2 seconds more but from the instant replay seeing how Jiri collapsed I think it was the right call by Goddard!#UFC295— Nicolas “Danish Dynamite” Dalby (@DalbyMMA) November 12, 2023
Mark is one of the absolute best. But you have to let the whole situation unfold. Especially in a fight of this magnitude. #UFC295— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 12, 2023
Jiri is a special dude. Most guys wouldn’t say what he just said. Respect warrior #UFC295— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2023
Thought that was an early stoppage gotta see what happens when they’re on the ground! #UFC295 But still congrats to POATAN— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 12, 2023
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall
Tom congratulations on the interim heavyweight championship belt! That was an awesome performance!— BONY (@JonnyBones) November 12, 2023
Did Aspinall just thank our ancestors for procreating to create us ♂️ ♂️— Funky (@Benaskren) November 12, 2023
Couple hairy moments and potential steps right into a heavy counter from Sergei, but in the end speed and an overhand over the top to the crown does the job.#UFC295Live #UFC295— (@JoshLBarnett) November 12, 2023
I cry every time someone wins a belt #UFC295— Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) November 12, 2023
Tom that dude next heavy weight champ with out doubt dudes a freak— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 12, 2023
Holy moly what a KO! #UFC295— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 12, 2023
— Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) November 12, 2023
HeavyWeight fights are scary #UFC295— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) November 12, 2023
There’s power, there’s speed, and there’s good boxing. No one in the HW division is better than Tom at any of those, let alone possess all three. #UFC295— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 12, 2023
Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade
Andrade power ain’t fair #UFC295— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2023
Damn that was brutal. Dern too tough for her own good there.— Funky (@Benaskren) November 12, 2023
Great fight— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 12, 2023
Andrade looked super sharp, she’s back in the title picture #UFC295
Beautiful job @jessicammapro— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 12, 2023
I’m so happy for you ❤️ #UFC295
Jessica is one of the hardest hitters in that division. Job well done . #UFC295— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) November 12, 2023
Andrade is so good with her hands #UFC295— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 12, 2023
J. Andrade has huge power for 115lbs— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) November 12, 2023
#UFC295
Benoit Saint Denis def. Matt Frevola
Oh my god!— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 12, 2023
WOW Saint Denis is a problem!! #ufc295— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 12, 2023
Oooooooooohhhhhhh— Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) November 12, 2023
St Denis!! #UFC295
Diego Lopes def. Pat Sabatini
I think Diego Lopes has the worst haircut in the UFC— Funky (@Benaskren) November 12, 2023
Holy Lopes!!!!! What a beautiful finishing sequence #UFC295— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 12, 2023
What a finish by Lopez! Incredible!!!#UFC295— Nicolas “Danish Dynamite” Dalby (@DalbyMMA) November 12, 2023
What a way to open up the main card #UFC295— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 12, 2023
