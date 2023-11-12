Watch Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 295, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira took place Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-4-1) faced off against former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira (9-2) for the vacant light heavyweight belt in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

ALEX PEREIRA KNOCKS OUT JIRI & AVENGES GLOVER



TWO TIME CHAMP ALEX PEREIRA #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/LVlm8iA7RF — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 12, 2023

Jiri and Alex never looked away #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/KnaTpLGNGK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 12, 2023

A special night ahead at MSG



Our #UFC295 main event has arrived!



UFC295 is LIVE now on ESPN+ PPV pic.twitter.com/udvK2TBzjv — UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023

For more on Prochazka vs. Pereira, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1

Both men out in orthodox. Jiri with the hands down, wide karate stance. Jiri on the lead to start with both men testing the waters with low kicks. Just feelers. No need to rush things here.

Pereira holding the center now as Jiri moves around. One minute in and Jiri throws a rear uppercut that misses. Pereira lands a hard low kick to Jiri’s lead leg that sits him down. He’s back up and the dance continues.

Jiri moves in and Pereira shifts away. Pereira controlling the range on his terms thus far. Jiri eats another leg kick and he can’t take many of those. Jiri looking unsteady after just a few of those. Jiri switches stances. And now he comes in with combos but Pereira is staying out of range, setting the distance well.

Jiri mixes things up and gets a single leg, pushing Pereira to the fence. Pereira hits a few punches and then moves onto a guillotine. Jiri stays patient and then gets the takedown, moving right into to half-guard. Pereira holding onto that head but Jiri pops out and here’s we he can do damage. He’s a ferocious ground and pounder.

Pereira tying up and he’s back to full guard. Jiri trying to free hands to bring elbows down. Pereira not creating scrambles but he’s controlling position. Jiri steps over into half and gets Pereira flattened out. Jiri framing hands to gets shots in and lands a few good punches before Pereira can regrab the hands.

Pereira is just tying up here but he get to the cage and stands up. Eats a few shots but lands a right of his own as he breaks with short time. Jiri pressuring and lands an uppercut just before the end of the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Pereira.

Round 2

Competitive round. The leg kicks were the best damage, so I think Pereira won the round, but some judges might give it to Jiri, and that wouldn’t be indefensible. Jiri knows how he can win now though, let’s see how things develop.

Jiri still bouncing. His cardio is excellent. He lands a light jab to start. Pereira trying to draw him in for the hook. Jiri not rushing. Pereira comes in behind a 1-2 and Jiri now circling around. Initiative being traded back and forth here.

Angles from both guys. Feints. Lots to misdirection. Jiri gets him to the fence and comes up short on a kick punch combo. Jiri keeping pace with light work, Pereira staying composed. A series of kicks to the body and leg land for Pereira and that gets Jiri to shift stances and reset.

Left hook and a right hand for Jiri gets Pereira backed up to the fence and Jiri trying to pour it on! Pereira lands a left of his own but Jiri staying after him. Dirty exchanging in here and Jiri moves into a clinch.

Pereira breaks after a few seconds and takes a deep break. Jiri ate a good shot and kept coming. But Pereira goes back to the low kick. Good left hook from Pereira as well. And a knee as Jiri steps into the clinch. Jiri trying to drag Pereira down here and misses a trip that breaks them.

Pereira’s hands are coming down a little bit and Jiri lands a good right. He’s coming at him! And PEREIRA DROPS HIM!!!! Jiri was charging in and he got dropped with a left hook inside. Jiri DIVING ON THE LEGS. ELBOWS FROM PEREIRA. JIRI ROLLS TO HIS BACK AND PEREIRA MOVES IMMEDIATELY TO THE MOUNT AND MARC GODDARD STOPS THE BOUT!!!!!

WOW. Maybe a little early for the stoppage there but Jiri was in a world of trouble. New champion. 9th man to ever become double champ.