UFC 295 results: Tom Aspinall claims interim heavyweight title with stunning knockout over Sergei Pavlovich

Tom Aspinall can now call himself UFC champion after putting away Sergei Pavlovich with a stunning knockout just 69 seconds into the opening round.

A few weeks ago, Aspinall was just sitting and waiting to hear about his next fight but Jon Jones suffering a torn pectoral muscle opened the door for him to face Pavlovich with an interim heavyweight title on the line in the UFC 295 co-main event. Aspinall certainly made the most of that opportunity after the blasted Pavlovich with a huge right hand that wobbled the Russian just a minute into the fight.

One more punch followed behind it with Pavlovich slamming to the ground and Aspinall delivering a couple more hammer fists for good measure as the referee quickly jumped between them to stop the fight.

Emotion overwhelmed Aspinall as he celebrated the victory with a UFC title wrapped around his waist for the first time.

“It’s been a crazy two and a half weeks,” Aspinall said. “He’s a big scary guy. I’ve never been as scared in my life as fighting this guy but you know what? I’ve got a lot of power too and I believe in myself. I really believe in myself.”

Both fighters came out guns blazing with Pavlovich actually delivering the first big punch after the clipped Aspinall during an exchange that appeared to rattle the British heavyweight. Rather than panic, Aspinall quickly recovered and reset while Pavlovich didn’t rush forward, perhaps to avoid a potential takedown.

In the next exchange, Aspinall uncorked the right hand that clubbed Pavlovich on the temple and he was immediately in trouble while wobbling on his feet. Aspinall followed up with another huge shot that sent Pavlovich crashing to the canvas in a heap to end the fight.

Ever since he arrived in the UFC, Aspinall was called the future of the heavyweight division and he lived up to those lofty expectations, especially with this latest performance to finish Pavlovich and claim the interim title. As far as what comes next, Aspinall will likely have to wait until deep into 2024 for Jones to make his return for a planned fight against Stipe Miocic.

In the meantime, Aspinall can enjoy the victory while polishing up that title until he gets a chance to become the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.