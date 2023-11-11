Watch Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 295, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira took place November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Strawweight contenders Jessica Andrade (25-12) and Mackenzie Dern (13-4) locked horns on the night’s main card. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

For more on Andrade vs. Dern, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Both women out in orthodox and Dern immediately starts sticking a jab out there. Got some pop on it too. Dern has clearly been improving the striking.

Dern throws a kick, Andrade closes in and Dern throws a toss in there from a headlock but Andrade keeps the roll alive and she’s right back up.

Into space and Dern moving around, throws a couple low kicks. Andrade catches one and shoves Dern back. Dern staying right on plan, sticking the jab and kicks at range. Andrade trying to cut the cage and get Dern cornered.

Dern showing real improvement out there. Closed the distance and roughhoused inside. Andrade swung hammers back but came up with air. Dern working in combination and Andrade can’t quite find the target yet. 2 minutes to go.

Dern sticks a good jab and a right hand that gets Andrade backing up and Andrade catches her with a hook! Dern is okay but she ate one and sat down as she got reckless there.

Dern getting chaotic in there now. Andrade staying very patient and chopping with leg kicks at range, swinging hooks as Dern rushes in. Dern back to the jab. Andrade staying very patient and that’s starting to make Dern panic.

Dern punches her way into a single leg attempt but Andrade is too strong. She stuffs it and we’re at range. Dern now spinning a lot in there as she runs out of ideas and Andrade DROPS HER! Dern against the fence as Andrade tries to finish it but the horn ends the round!

Dern seems to be okay but she was for sure tagged at the end of that round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Andrade.

Round 2: Dern has clear eyes to start the round. She’s very tough. And she leads with a 1-2. She’s having success with the hands when she doesn’t start panicking for no real reason.

Andrade chopping the lead leg with kicks again. She did a fair bit of that in round one. Dern punches her way into a clinch but breaks without getting something off. And she eats a leg kick that gets a small reaction. Those are adding up.

Dern makes the worst double leg attempt you’ve ever seen and Andrade dismisses it. Andrade building a ton of confidence in here. Dern going back to the jab. Andrade upping the volume some.

OH S***. ANDRADE FLOORS DERN. Dern was in on a clinch and Andrade puts a left to the jaw the drops her. Dern is still in it though and Andrade beckons her to the feet.

Dern staying very tough and Andrade trying to hammer her and Dern charges in and tags Andrade but Andrade drops her again!!!!! Dern is the walking dead in there and she rolls to guard but Andrade beckons her up once more.

Dern is out on her feet and Andrade gets her to the fence and levels her one more time and that’s it!!!! Referee jumps in for the save. Andrade is back in the win column.

Jessica Andrade def. Mackenzie Dern via KO (punches) - 3:15 Round 2.