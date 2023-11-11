UFC 295 results: Benoit Saint-Denis flattens Matt Frevola with jaw-dropping head kick knockout

Benoit Saint Denis sent notice to the entire lightweight division that he’s coming for the top of the division after the made a huge statement with a head kick knockout win at UFC 295.

The French fighter added a new highlight to his resume after he escaped a scramble on the ground with Matt Frevola and then uncorked a hellacious head kick. As Saint Denis’ foot bounced off Frevola’s head, the New York native fell flat to the ground.

Saint Denis threw a few more punches for good measure as the referee quickly jumped in to save Frevola with the end coming at just 1:31 into the opening round.

“I knew he was not going to exchange too much in the scrambles with me,” Saint Denis said about the knockout. “I knew that he doesn’t win the scrambles, there’s going to be opportunities after the scramble.”

Saint Denis, who has now earned five straight finishes in the UFC, had to deal with some grappling early from Frevola after the got the fight to the ground on two separate occasions. Despite Frevola’s best efforts, however, he couldn’t keep Saint Denis controlled on the canvas, which led to the scramble as the fighters worked back to the feet.

As soon as Frevola stood up, he turned to escape but Saint Denis launched a head kick that caught him completely off guard. The momentum from the kick just sent Frevola crashing to the canvas with the fight ending a few seconds later.

It was another huge win for Saint Denis that will undoubtedly earn him some interest from some of the best lightweights in the UFC and he’s definitely got his eyes on them as well. In fact a few were in the audience at UFC 295 and Saint Denis called them out by name.

“I’m going to get that ‘BMF’ belt,” Saint Denis shouted. “Then I’m going to get Islam Makhachev. I’m coming for everybody in the lightweight division. It’s not going to be long before I have the belt around my waist.

“I would like to go for Dustin Poirier, [Mateusz] Gamrot, Justin Gaethje, as fast as possible. Gamrot is European, let’s make a main event in Paris.”