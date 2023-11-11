UFC 295 video: Mateusz Rebecki submits Roosevelt Roberts for 16th straight win

Mateusz Rebecki just keeps on winning.
The Polish standout won his 16th straight fight and improved to 3-0 in the UFC with a first-round armbar submission of Roosevelt Roberts at UFC 295 on Saturday.
Watch Rebecki’s slick finish below.
Mateusz Rebecki pulls off the first-round armbar #UFC295— MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) November 12, 2023
(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/pgAFNlXjiM
Fighting an opponent who stepped in on less than a week’s notice, Rebecki gave Roberts no room to work. He went to his grappling early and despite Roberts’ best efforts, he was unable to shake Rebecki off of him. When Rebecki saw an opening, he snatched Roberts’ arm and found a submission from bottom position 3:08 into Round 1.
Rebecki (19-1) now owns a 16-fight win streak dating back to September 2014. Following Saturday’s victory, he used his post-fight speech to make two requests: That the UFC hold an event in Poland and that he be booked against a top 15 opponent next.
Roberts (12-4, 1 NC) suffers a disappointing loss after taking this fight on short notice and subsequently missing weight on Friday. He previously competed for the UFC from 2018-2021, during which he compiled a 4-3 record with one no-contest. After parting ways with the promotion, Roberts went 2-0 on the regional scene and then competed on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter before getting the call to fight Rebecki.
