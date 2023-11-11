UFC 295 live blog: Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

This is the UFC 295 live blog for Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini, the main card opener on Saturday in New York.

Making his UFC debut earlier this year, Lopes turned heads by giving top prospect Movsar Evloev a difficult fight when he stepped in on short notice at UFC 288. That performance earned Lopes another shot and he again impressed, submitting Gavin Tucker in under two minutes in August. Now Lopes gets a shot against another strong grappler in Sabatini.

A two-time Cage Fury featherweight champion, Sabatini joined the UFC in 2021 and has impressed during his tenure, amassing a 5-1 record in the division with his specialty brand of aggressive grappling. That lone setback came against Damon Jackson a year ago, but after rebounding with a submission of Lucas Almeida in June, Sabatini is ready to make a run up the featherweight rankings.

Check out the UFC 295 main card opener live blog below.