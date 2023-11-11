Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich full fight video highlights

Watch Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC 295, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.
UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira took place November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Heavyweight sluggers Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) and Tom Aspinall (13-3) collided for the interim heavyweight title in the night’s co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Catch the video highlights below.
TOM ASPINALL KNOCKS OUT PAVLOVICH ON TWO WEEKS NOTICE #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/rAzMi1TFoa— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 12, 2023
TOM ASPINALL GETS IT DONE!!! @AspinallMMA gets the TKO in round one! #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/rduokFIDRS— UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023
No fear for @TomAspinallMMA tonight and it paid off #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/eCDBh8vXfi— UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023
For more on Pavlovich vs. Aspinall, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.
Round 1: This could be over fast. I’ll try to keep up.
Both out in orthodox. Aspinall bouncing and leads with a low kick that lands. Pavlovich with high hands, cutting the cage. Aspinall light on his feet and kicking but mostly both men are feeling things early.
Pavlovich tags Aspinall! First exchange and a combo lands that gets Aspinall backing up. He ate it but he knows now. And Pavlovich tries another but Aspinall moving away and showing the head movement.
Pavlovich charges in and an exchange and Aspinall floors him!!!!!!!!! Follow up punches but unnecessary as Pavlovich is out and we’ve got a new champion!!!
Tom Aspinall def. Sergei Pavlovich via KO (punches) - 1:09, Round 1.
