Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich full fight video highlights

Watch Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC 295, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira took place November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Heavyweight sluggers Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) and Tom Aspinall (13-3) collided for the interim heavyweight title in the night’s co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

TOM ASPINALL KNOCKS OUT PAVLOVICH ON TWO WEEKS NOTICE #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/rAzMi1TFoa — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 12, 2023

No fear for @TomAspinallMMA tonight and it paid off #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/eCDBh8vXfi — UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023

