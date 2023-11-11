 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich full fight video highlights

By Shaun Al-Shatti
UFC Fight Night: Aspinall v Tybura Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Watch Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC 295, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira took place November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Heavyweight sluggers Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) and Tom Aspinall (13-3) collided for the interim heavyweight title in the night’s co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Pavlovich vs. Aspinall, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: This could be over fast. I’ll try to keep up.

Both out in orthodox. Aspinall bouncing and leads with a low kick that lands. Pavlovich with high hands, cutting the cage. Aspinall light on his feet and kicking but mostly both men are feeling things early.

Pavlovich tags Aspinall! First exchange and a combo lands that gets Aspinall backing up. He ate it but he knows now. And Pavlovich tries another but Aspinall moving away and showing the head movement.

Pavlovich charges in and an exchange and Aspinall floors him!!!!!!!!! Follow up punches but unnecessary as Pavlovich is out and we’ve got a new champion!!!

Tom Aspinall def. Sergei Pavlovich via KO (punches) - 1:09, Round 1.

