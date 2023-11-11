UFC 295 live blog: Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis

This is the UFC 295 live blog for Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis, the featured lightweight fight on Saturday in New York.

A staple of the UFC’s lightweight division since 2018, over the past two years the 33-year-old Frevola has finally worked his way to the top of the 155-pound division. With three first-round knockout wins in a row, Frevola earned himself a top 15 divisional ranking and with a win over the surging Saint Denis, Frevola might just get a shot at a top contender.

Arguably the best French prospect currently in MMA, Saint Denis made his UFC debut in 2021 at welterweight, losing badly to Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. Following that loss, Saint Denis dropped down to lightweight where he’s been on a tear, stopping four straight opponents and earning the opportunity to take Frevola’s spot.

Check out the UFC 295 featured lightweight fight live blog below.