UFC 295 video: Jared Gordon blasts Mark O. Madsen with huge overhand right to score first-round knockout

Jared Gordon enjoyed a huge win in front of a hometown audience at UFC 295 on Saturday.

As a native New Yorker, Gordon definitely wanted to thrill the Madison Square Gardon audience and that’s exactly what he delivered. After resisting Madsen’s pressure and pace early, Gordon turned the tables with a huge uppercut that rocked the former Olympic wrestler and spelled the beginning of the end.

With Madsen pressed against the cage, Gordon clipped him with several hard shots and it was all capped off by a huge overhand right. Madsen crumbled to the canvas as Gordon followed up with a couple more shots as the referee rushed in to stop the contest.

The end came at 4:42 in the first round.

”I used to shoot heroin in Penn Station underneath this place, now I’m fighting here and knocking people out,” Gordon proclaimed after his win. “I knew he was obviously going to be clinch heavy. “[Hit him] right on the temple and that’s all it takes with these four-ounce gloves.”

It was an impressive showing for Gordon, especially taking on a Greco-Roman wrestling specialist in Madsen as he tried to use his grappling background early and often in the fight. Madsen was constantly moving forward as he sought the wear down Gordon against the cage but the tables turned on him in a hurry.

Once Gordon connected with the uppercut while the fighters were trading strikes, Madsen’s knees buckled and he was stuck playing defense for the rest of the fight. Gordon kept pressing forward and unloading shots until Madsen went down and out for the final time.

It was a much needed win for Gordon after his previous two fights ended in a controversial decision to Paddy Pimblett and then a no-contest with Bobby Green. This was also Gordon’s first finish in the UFC since his debut back in 2017.