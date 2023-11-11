 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 295 live blog: Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

This is the UFC 295 live blog for Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern, the featured strawweight fight on Saturday in New York.

A former strawweight champion, Adrade has had a difficult 2023. After starting the year strong with a dominant performance against Lauren Murphy in January, Andrade has lost three in a row, all by stoppage, as she has repeatedly stepped in against some of the best at both 115 and 125 pounds. Andrade hopes to rebound from those losses with a return to form that puts her back in the mix at strawweight.

A multiple time jiu-jitsu world champion, Dern’s MMA career has been a bit of a disappointment. At 8-3 since joining the UFC, Dern’s grappling has continued to impress but she’s struggled against opposition who can avoid going to the ground with her. A new training situation and a recent Fight of the Night win over Angela Hill has Dern looking to move past those criticisms and make a legitimate title run.

Check out the UFC 295 featured strawweight fight live blog below.

