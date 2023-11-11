UFC 295 live blog: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall

This is the UFC 295 live blog for Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall, the interim heavyweight title fight on Saturday in New York.

Pavlovich joined the UFC and after suffering a setback in his debut, the former Fight Nights Global champion has since demolished his competition, knocking out six straight opponents in the first round. That run put him in position to serve as the backup fighter for the originally planned heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, and when that fight fell through, Pavlovich was the first choice to fight for this interim belt.

Related Get Latest UFC 295 Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

One of the brightest prospects the heavyweight division has seen in recent years, Aspinall joined the UFC in 2020 and has been an overwhelming force of nature since then. Rattling off five straight finishes to start his UFC career, Aspinall was on the verge of a title shot before suffering a knee injury against Curtis Blaydes that set him back for a year. Rebounding with a first-round stoppage of Marcin Tybura this past July, Aspinall is now ready to cash in on all his promise by claiming his first title.

Check out the UFC 295 heavyweight title fight live blog below.