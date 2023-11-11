 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 295 video: Jamall Emmers blasts Dennis Buzukja to score 49-second knockout

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new
UFC 295: Prochazka v Pereira
Jamall Emmers and Dennis Buzukja
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Jamall Emmers opened UFC 295 with a bonus-worthy knockout, even if he’s unlikely to get it.

After missing weight by a pound on Friday, Emmers made up for the gaffe with a spectacular first-round finish of Dennis Buzukja to open Saturday’s preliminary card at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

See Emmers’ impressive work below.

The more experienced Emmers pressured Buzukja from the start, keeping the native New Yorker off-balance before uncorking a left hand that knocked Buzukja down. Emmers quickly followed with ground-and-pound and the stoppage was elementary after that.

The official time of the stoppage was 0:49 into Round 1.

With the TKO win, Emmers (20-7) bounces back from a split decision loss to Jack Jenkins this past June and brings his UFC record to 3-3. Emmers’ weight miss means that he probably will not be eligible for a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Buzukja (11-4) falls to 0-2 in the UFC and has now lost consecutive fights for the first time in his career.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting