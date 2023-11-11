UFC 295 video: Jamall Emmers blasts Dennis Buzukja to score 49-second knockout

Jamall Emmers opened UFC 295 with a bonus-worthy knockout, even if he’s unlikely to get it.

After missing weight by a pound on Friday, Emmers made up for the gaffe with a spectacular first-round finish of Dennis Buzukja to open Saturday’s preliminary card at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

See Emmers’ impressive work below.

The more experienced Emmers pressured Buzukja from the start, keeping the native New Yorker off-balance before uncorking a left hand that knocked Buzukja down. Emmers quickly followed with ground-and-pound and the stoppage was elementary after that.

The official time of the stoppage was 0:49 into Round 1.

With the TKO win, Emmers (20-7) bounces back from a split decision loss to Jack Jenkins this past June and brings his UFC record to 3-3. Emmers’ weight miss means that he probably will not be eligible for a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Buzukja (11-4) falls to 0-2 in the UFC and has now lost consecutive fights for the first time in his career.