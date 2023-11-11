UFC 295 video: Jamall Emmers blasts Dennis Buzukja to score 49-second knockout

Jamall Emmers opened UFC 295 with a bonus-worthy knockout, even if he’s unlikely to get it.
After missing weight by a pound on Friday, Emmers made up for the gaffe with a spectacular first-round finish of Dennis Buzukja to open Saturday’s preliminary card at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
See Emmers’ impressive work below.
EMMERS STARTS OFF #UFC295 WITH A BANG— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 11, 2023
Stream #UFC295 NOW on ESPN+ ▶️ https://t.co/2KZBNgp0yD pic.twitter.com/oV8S34pylY
The more experienced Emmers pressured Buzukja from the start, keeping the native New Yorker off-balance before uncorking a left hand that knocked Buzukja down. Emmers quickly followed with ground-and-pound and the stoppage was elementary after that.
The official time of the stoppage was 0:49 into Round 1.
With the TKO win, Emmers (20-7) bounces back from a split decision loss to Jack Jenkins this past June and brings his UFC record to 3-3. Emmers’ weight miss means that he probably will not be eligible for a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.
Buzukja (11-4) falls to 0-2 in the UFC and has now lost consecutive fights for the first time in his career.
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...