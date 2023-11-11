UFC 295 live blog: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

This is the UFC 295 live blog for Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira, the vacant light heavyweight title fight on Saturday in New York.

Making his UFC debut in 2020, Prochazka immediately began making an impact, earning a light heavyweight title shot in just his third fight in the promotion. In that fight, Prochazka outlasted Glover Teixeira in the 2022 Fight of the Year to claim the belt, and was set to start his reign last December until a shoulder injury forced him to vacate championship. Now fully recovered, Prochazka hopes to reclaim the belt he never lost in the cage, with another excellent performance.

A former two-division Glory kickboxing champion, like Prochazka, Pereira also made immediate waves upon joining the UFC, winning the middleweight title in his fourth fight with a fifth-round TKO of Israel Adesanya. Adesanya won their ensuing rematch and Pereira then made the move up to light heavyweight this year, winning his debut against former champion Jan Blachowicz to set up an opportunity to win a second title.

Check out the UFC 295 light heavyweight title fight live blog below.