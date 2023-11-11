 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 295 Embedded, Episode 6: ‘This is like the crown of the warrior’

By Alexander K. Lee
In the latest UFC 295 Embedded, Alex Pereira gets ready for war, Matt Frevola and his fellow fighters enjoy a hearty breakfast, the stars of Saturday’s show face off before fight night, and more.

