Julianna Peña explains why she’s not fighting in ‘horrible’ vacant UFC title fight, reveals return timeline

Despite being a former UFC bantamweight champion, Julianna Peña will not be competing in the first vacant title fight after Amanda Nunes’ retirement.

MMA Fighting confirmed a week ago that the co-main event for UFC 297, which takes place Jan. 20 in Toronto, will see Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva to crown a new champ. Peña, who upset Nunes in shocking fashion to win the title at UFC 269 in December 2021 but then lost a decision in the rematch seven months later, was slated to face Nunes in a trilogy bout at UFC 289 in June. She ultimately had to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury, and Irene Adana stepped in as a replacement and lost a lopsided decision to Nunes it what turned out to be the final fight for “The Lioness.”

When asked why Peña isn’t competing at UFC 297, “The Venezuelan Vixen” says that she still hasn’t fully recovered.

“I’m sorry you guys are going to be force fed this horrible interim title fight — it’s going to be interim because they’re belt warming until I come back,” Peña said on Friday’s live edition of The MMA Hour in New York City. “Apologies that I can’t compete, but my next fight will be for a title. Whoever wins between those two chicks, I’ll be fighting the winner.

“I know that everyone didn’t believe me when I said I had to fall out when I was fighting Amanda [for the trilogy bout], but I legitimately did have an injury and I’m still trying to heal from that. I’m not trying to give out every single injury because you have to keep a couple of cards close to the chest, but I am injured. I won’t be back until summer.”

Peña and Pennington have history as competitors on The Ultimate Fighter 18 in 2013, but Bueno Silva and Peña’s history, while much shorter, has had a lot more fire. Following Bueno Silva’s positive drug test for ADHD medication, Peña labeled her “Cheatara.” Bueno Silva then fired back in an interview with MMA Fighting, saying that she’ll batter the former champion so badly that Peña’s corner will “have to throw the towel in the octagon.”

The 34-year-old Peña doesn’t have a rooting interest for UFC 297, per se, but she believes box office numbers could be significantly better should “Sheetara” emerge victorious.

“I’m going to give a little shine to Raquel because I feel like over time, she has gotten better and better,” Peña said. “She’s definitely a durable fighter, she’s capable of being a champion and getting that belt. I would say that Raquel has the veteran [experience] on her side.

“But at least Mayra is a good dance partner. Love me, hate me, whatever — I want you guys to be invested in my success, my failures, it doesn’t matter. I need you guys to watch the fights because I want you guys to watch me fight. The point of the banter back-and-forth [with Bueno Silva] is so I can have a dance partner to make it more exciting. With Mayra, I have that in her because she’s got a mouth, I’ve got a mouth, and we can go back-and-forth. With Raquel, it’s kind of like crickets.

“For me, it would be better if Mayra wins so we can make it more exciting for you guys.”