UFC 295 start time, TV schedule for Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira, Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall

The UFC 295 start time and TV schedule for the Prochazka vs. Pereira and Pavlovich vs. Aspinall event at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post helps explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with an four-fight early preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, headlined by a lightweight fight between Jared Gordon and Mark Madsen.

Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen

John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van

Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

The event then moves to a four-fight preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS and ESPN+, headlined by a flyweight bout between Stephen Erceg and Alessandro Costa.

Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa

Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

The ESPN+ pay-per-view begins at 10 p.m. ET and is headlined by a vacant light heavyweight title bout between former UFC champions Jiri Prochakza and Alex Pereira. Hard-hitting heavyweight contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall face off in the co-main event for the UFC interim heavyweight title.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall

Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Pat Sabatini vs. Diego Lopes