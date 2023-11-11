Video: UFC 295 cold open

UFC 295 is headlined by a pair of titanic title fights — and you can watch the cold open for Saturday’s pay-per-view below.

In the main event, Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira battle for a vacant light heavyweight title. Prochazka vacated the belt last November after suffering a shoulder injury; now he looks to reclaim the championship that he never lost in the cage. On the other side, Pereira can become just the ninth two-division champion in UFC history with a win Saturday. He previously defeated former kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 281 before dropping it to Adesanya in an immediate rematch.

Heavyweights Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall throw down in the co-main event for an interim heavyweight championship, a title put up for grabs after an injury forced Jon Jones out of a scheduled matchup with Stipe Miocic. Instead of those veterans vying to add to their impressive legacies, two of the best of the next generation of heavyweights now have their opportunity to make a run at the No. 1 spot in the division.

UFC 295 takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York, with the main card airing exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view.