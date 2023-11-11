UFC 295 Results: Prochazka vs. Pereira

MMA Fighting has UFC 295 results for the Prochazka vs. Pereira fight card, live blogs of the entire main card, and more from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night.
In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will square off against former middleweight champion Alex Pereira for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship.
Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall will clash for the UFC interim heavyweight title in the co-main event.
Check out the UFC 295 results below.
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall
Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade
Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Preliminary Card (ESPNEWS/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa
Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez
Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts
Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Early Prelims (ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)
John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang
