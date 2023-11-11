UFC 295 Results: Prochazka vs. Pereira

MMA Fighting has UFC 295 results for the Prochazka vs. Pereira fight card, live blogs of the entire main card, and more from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night.

In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will square off against former middleweight champion Alex Pereira for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship.

Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall will clash for the UFC interim heavyweight title in the co-main event.

Check out the UFC 295 results below.

Related Get Latest UFC Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall

Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Pat Sabatini vs. Diego Lopes

Preliminary Card (ESPNEWS/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa

Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Early Prelims (ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)

Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen

John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van

Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers