 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 295 video: Jiri Prochazka calls Alex Pereira’s striking ‘sharper’ than Jamahal Hill’s

By Jose Youngs
/ new

NEW YORK — UFC light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka speak to the media about his championship fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 295, how Pereira’s standup skills compare to fellow former titleholder Jamahal Hill, whether he considers himself to be the real champion, the UFC possibly coming to his home in the Czech Republic, and more.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting