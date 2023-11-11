UFC 295 video: Alex Pereira talks dealing with Jiri Prochazka’s unique style, training with Dillon Danis

NEW YORK — UFC light heavyweight contender Alex Pereira speaks about his vacant title fight in the main event of UFC 295, including Jiri Prochazka’s unorthodox style, training with Dillon Danis, pulling a prank on Daniel Cormier, and more.
To see Pereira’s training session with Danis, check out the video below.
