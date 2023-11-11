 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 295 video: Alex Pereira talks dealing with Jiri Prochazka’s unique style, training with Dillon Danis

By Jose Youngs
/ new

NEW YORK — UFC light heavyweight contender Alex Pereira speaks about his vacant title fight in the main event of UFC 295, including Jiri Prochazka’s unorthodox style, training with Dillon Danis, pulling a prank on Daniel Cormier, and more.

To see Pereira’s training session with Danis, check out the video below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting