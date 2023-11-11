UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live stream watch party for Saturday’s UFC 295 event, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main event will be for the vacant light heavyweight title as former champ Jiri Prochazka looks to regain the belt he never lost following an injury layoff against former middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Conner Burks, and other special guests to watch along with UFC 295 as the main card happens.

In the co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall battle it out for the interim heavyweight title following an injury to champion Jon Jones.

UFC 295 also features a pivotal battle in the strawweight division as former champ Jessica Andrade faces Mackenzie Dern, along with a fan-friendly lightweight tilt between Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis.

The UFC 295 main card opens with Pat Sabatini facing 2023 Rookie of the Year contender Diego Lopes.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 295 Watch Party at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT.