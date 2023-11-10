 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Hector Lombard’s 69-second win overturned at Gamebred Bareknuckle — then overturned again

By Mike Heck
Hector Lombard appeared to get a quick stoppage win at Friday’s Gamebred Bareknuckle event — then it turned into a loss, before turning back into a win again.

Lombard faced Chris Sarro at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 6 and scored a quick takedown before dropping punches on Sarro, who then tapped. After a long delay while Sarro laid prone on the canvas, the official decision was read as Lombard getting disqualified for illegal punches to the back of the head.

A promotion official then confirmed to MMA Fighting that the decision was actually reversed again and Lombard was awarded a TKO victory after all after 1:09 of action.

Check out video of the closing moments of the fight below.

Sarro was eventually stretchered out of the cage, and as of now, there’s no update on his condition.

The 45-year-old Lombard returns to the win column for the first time since stopping Joe Riggs in the fourth round at BKFC 18 in June 2021.

