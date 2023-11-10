Video: Hector Lombard’s 69-second win overturned at Gamebred Bareknuckle — then overturned again

Hector Lombard appeared to get a quick stoppage win at Friday’s Gamebred Bareknuckle event — then it turned into a loss, before turning back into a win again.

Lombard faced Chris Sarro at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 6 and scored a quick takedown before dropping punches on Sarro, who then tapped. After a long delay while Sarro laid prone on the canvas, the official decision was read as Lombard getting disqualified for illegal punches to the back of the head.

A promotion official then confirmed to MMA Fighting that the decision was actually reversed again and Lombard was awarded a TKO victory after all after 1:09 of action.

Check out video of the closing moments of the fight below.

Bellator/UFC/BKFC vet Hector Lombard makes quick work of former boxer Chris Sarro. Another fighter down for an extended period. Sarro is being stretchered out at the moment. #GamebredBareknuckle pic.twitter.com/h4AayrjecX — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 11, 2023

Sarro was eventually stretchered out of the cage, and as of now, there’s no update on his condition.

The 45-year-old Lombard returns to the win column for the first time since stopping Joe Riggs in the fourth round at BKFC 18 in June 2021.