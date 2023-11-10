 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Valentina Shevchenko fires back at ‘offended kid’ Sean Strickland for women’s MMA comments

By MMA Fighting Staff
/ new
UFC 293: Adesanya v Strickland Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images

Valentina Shevchenko did not take Sean Strickland’s comments lightly.

Shevchenko on Friday fired off a rare shot on social media after the UFC middleweight champion insulted Paige VanZant and called women’s MMA “lame.” Strickland’s remarks came after VanZant recently told the Only Stans podcast that she earned more money in just 24 hours on her Only Fans platform than through all of her fight purses combined.

Strickland’s comments can be seen below.

A former flyweight champion, Shevchenko is generally hailed as one of the greatest mixed martial artists in UFC history, regardless of gender. The 35-year-old racked up seven consecutive title defenses after capturing the UFC flyweight title with a victory over Joanna Jędrzejczyk in 2018. Her run of dominance included victories over Liz Carmouche, Jessica Andrade, Taila Santos, and Lauren Murphy prior to her stunning loss at Alexa Grasso.

Shevchenko, who started her professional MMA career all the way back in 2003, returned fire at Strickland on social media on Friday, telling the UFC middleweight champ that he looked “more like an offended kid” in his divisive comments about VanZant.

Her response can be seen below.

Strickland is currently scheduled to make the first defense of his title against Dricus du Plessis on January 20 at UFC 297. Shevchenko is currently unbooked following her two-fight championship series with Grasso, the most recent of which ended in a split draw.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting