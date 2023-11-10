 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 6 live stream online: Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher

By Shaun Al-Shatti
Watch the Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher card at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this event is as follows:

Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher

Alex Nicholson vs. Prince McLean

Jason Knight vs. Randy Costa

Chase Sherman vs. Carl Seumanutafa

Curtis Millender vs. Joel Bauman

Brandon Davis vs. Joe Penafiel

Junior Maranhao vs. Joshua Weems

Francisco Trinaldo def. Sascha Palatnikov via TKO (injury) - Round 1, 1:55

Chris Sarro def. Hector Lombard via DQ (illegal shots to back of head) - Round 1, 1:09

Tyler Hill def. James Freeman via TKO - Round 1, 2:48

Mike Sanford def. Alex Gordy via submission (rear naked choke) - Round 1, 2:47

Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 takes place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi.

In the main event, UFC veterans Roy Nelson and Alan Belcher face off in a heavyweight contest.

