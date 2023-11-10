 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 295 final faceoffs: Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira intense in last staredown

By Shaun Al-Shatti
NEW YORK — Watch the final UFC 295 faceoffs for Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira, Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall, and more ahead of Saturday’s big event.

