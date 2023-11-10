Tom Aspinall predicts ‘absolute f****** madness’ vs. Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295

After Friday’s UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-in in New York City, there’s only one thing left to do for the four men competing for championship gold on Saturday night.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka returns from a nearly 18-month layoff to face Alex Pereira in the main event at Madison Square Garden for the vacant light heavyweight title. In the co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall battle it out for the interim heavyweight title.

In front of an excited crowd, Pereira and Prochazka engaged in an intense final faceoff before sharing their thoughts on the bout one last time before the octagon door locks behind them.

“It’s a great moment, we’re ready,” Pereira told Joe Rogan. “The work has been done, I feel good, now tomorrow it’s time to bring happiness to everybody here.”

“I’m glad to be back,” Prochazka said. “I’m glad to be back in my full power with the tough year. But believe me, tomorrow I will take that belt. Let’s go!”

Aspinall steps in on 12 days’ notice to face Pavlovich, who served as the backup fighter for the scratched Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight that was originally scheduled to headline. The popular U.K. fighter is excited to compete for UFC gold, and let the fans know that things could get pretty wild in the heavyweight co-headliner.

“This fight means the absolute world to me,” Aspinall said. “Look at the size if this guy. Look at who is in the cage, it’s going to be absolute f****** madness.”

Pavlovich, as is his nature, was a man of few words.

“I’m very happy,” Pavlovich said. “I cannot wait until tomorrow.”