 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 295 Embedded, Episode 5: ‘This energy is good’

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new

In the latest UFC 295 Embedded, Alex Pereira takes a trip to Times Square, Mackenzie Dern explains her affinity for Charlie’s Angels, Jiri Prochazka breaks down his unique fighting style, Tom Aspinall embraces a new nickname, and more.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting